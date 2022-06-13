"The Godly Truth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lance Tassi is a compelling exploration of spiritual experiences with a message of hope for those seeking a connection with God and Jesus Christ.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Godly Truth": a potent reminder of the need for a connection to one's faith. "The Godly Truth" is the creation of published author Lance Tassi.
Tassi shares, "If you are looking for more of the evidence or more of the very great stories to confirm that both God and Jesus Christ are right here on this earth hanging out with us, then this is a true must-read book. Just like my first three books, this one, in particular, is going to go even further to prove again that it is only God and Jesus Christ who can make all things to be possible. Yes, much further than before because it will be from these very stories that God and Jesus Christ are going to bring to all of us two very special things for anybody who wants to have a better and more complete relationship with both of them.
"They both will be delivering to all of us a very certain formula and seven certain prayers that can be used by anybody who wants to live at the very edge of perfection for God and Jesus Christ. If you would love to live this way for God and Jesus, then please enjoy each and every page because all of them come exclusively to you in the very best way of the Godly Truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lance Tassi's new book will encourage and challenge believers to hold fast to their faith.
Tassi offers readers a conversational examination of modern struggles within the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase "The Godly Truth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Godly Truth," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing