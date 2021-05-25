MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Journey of Faith: A Collection of Poems": a spiritual digest designed to inspire Christian readers of all ages with verses that voice out the glory God holds and His power over sin. "Journey of Faith: A Collection of Poems" is the creation of published author Landon Edwards, a fourteen-year-old military kid who enjoys sports such as baseball, football, and basketball.
Edwards shares, "'Journey of Faith' is a gathering of poems written and compiled by Landon Edwards. Within are verses whose purpose is to encourage and strengthen Christians as they walk in their faith. Topics ranging from temptation and sin to end times and eternal life are assembled in this collection. 'Journey of Faith' was composed as the author confronted different challenges in his Christian walk. Some of the poems cry out to the Lord for help, while others proclaim His steadfast love and goodness. Some rejoice in Creation, while others focus on sharing the Gospel with others. Regardless of the topic, 'Journey of Faith' is both an inspiration and a help to believers of all ages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Landon Edwards's new book aims to proclaim the goodness of the Lord and share that no matter how hard one's life may be, His never-ending love will forever be their reason to hold on.
With this book, the author hopes that all of these poems will help the reader seek spiritual growth.
View a synopsis of "Journey of Faith: A Collection of Poems" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Journey of Faith: A Collection of Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Journey of Faith: A Collection of Poems," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
