Company's 2022 award comes on the heels of its 2021 APEX Award for Innovation
PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lane Health, a leading disruptor in the healthcare market, today announced it received an Alegeus Performance Excellence (APEX) award for Overall Account Growth at the 2022 Alegeus Client Success Summit. This is the second straight year Lane Health has received an APEX Award, following its 2021 Apex Award for Innovation.
"We are truly grateful for our wonderful broker partners, clients, and members who have given us the valuable opportunity to serve them," said Scott Beck, Chief Revenue Officer at Lane Health. "Our growth is a powerful reminder that healthcare should be accessible and affordable for all, and we look forward to continuing to transform the marketplace with our innovative offerings."
With financial wellness ranking as one of employees' most desired benefits¹, through Lane Health an Advance² line of credit is offered in conjunction with its health savings account (HSA) solution. The Advance² solution has no employer risk, no credit checks and offers easy loan repayments through pre-tax payroll deductions; employees are also not required to make up-front HSA contributions. Employees taking advantage of the program typically earn less than $75,000 and take multiple loans during the year.
"Lane Health exists to meet unfilled needs and better serve the employees who are often left behind by traditional health benefit programs," noted Brad Gambill, Lane Health co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is reinforcement that employers understand the value of financial wellness programs that work for all employees, not just those who can afford to save and invest."
The APEX (Alegeus Performance Excellence) awards honor clients who have demonstrated leadership and achieved exceptional business results using the Alegeus platform. Lane Health won in the category of Overall Account Growth, which recognizes exceptional results in growing consumer-driven healthcare business and helping improve the lives of more consumers.
"We are pleased to honor this year's winners for their outstanding performance and dedication," said Karen Thomas, chief growth officer at Alegeus. "Their efforts help to drive the consumer-directed healthcare industry forward. We're proud to partner with them in the pursuit of growth and innovation, and we're eager to continue winning together long into the future."
About Lane Health
Through Lane Health access to tax effective healthcare lending is offered for employees with Health Savings Accounts. The program allows employees to pay for care over 12 months, while reducing taxes and overall cash outlay. Employers bear no risk and pay no lending fees. The program can be bundled with our full suite of consumer spending accounts, all on a single "Card with a Heart". Our solutions are offered to employers and through consultants, brokers, and partnership arrangements. For more information, visit LaneHealth.com.
