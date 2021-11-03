PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"For the quarter, solid sales of several key products contributed to our better than expected topline," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "Our gross margin however, was lower than anticipated, largely due to increasing competitive pressure on our base portfolio and product mix. Our strong cash position at September 30, 2021 grew to more than $105 million from approximately $93 million at June 30, 2021.
"Our pipeline of large durable assets continues to progress. As previously stated, we believe all five disclosed products could be approved, or tentatively approved, by 2025, with the product closest to commercialization, generic ADVAIR DISKUS®, possibly launching next fiscal year, and the potentially transformational biosimilar Insulin Glargine currently expected to launch in fiscal year 2024.
"Recently, the FDA provided mid-cycle discipline review comments on the pending Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for our generic Advair Diskus product. We are working to address the FDA's helpful comments and intend to respond to as many of the Agency's requests as possible before the FDA due dates. We expect to receive additional comments from the FDA on the FDA-assigned goal date of January 31, 2022. As previously disclosed, we expect to have more than one review cycle for the ANDA. Regarding our biosimilar insulin glargine product, we remain on track for submitting the Investigational New Drug (IND) Application next month and commencing the pivotal trial around March 2022.
"Looking ahead, we have revised our guidance down to reflect, in part, the particularly competitive environment of our current base oral generics portfolio. Fortunately, our strategy has been to commercialize and further expand a pipeline of large durable assets, especially around our respiratory and insulin product franchises, on top of other efforts to add value to our business.
"In the interim, we will prioritize maintaining a healthy cash position, so that we have the operational runway to launch our near- and mid-term pipeline, and we have implemented a restructuring plan (discussed below) to address the expected decline in current fiscal year net sales."
Restructuring, Cost Reduction Initiatives
Today, in light of the accelerated declines in the base business, the company also announced a restructuring plan approved by the board earlier this week. The restructuring retains core strategies, while further optimizing operations, improving efficiencies and reducing costs. Elements of the plan, which is expected to be completed in about 18 months, include:
- consolidating the manufacturing footprint
- transferring liquid drug production to the company's main plant in Seymour, Indiana from its facility in Carmel, New York
- closing the Carmel plant and pursuing its sale
- restructuring the R&D function
- reducing headcount and discontinuing future development programs targeting liquid generic medications
- raising threshold requirements for other internally developed products and starting projects earlier, resulting in fewer but potentially larger market opportunity products
- further product rationalization, over time, as the company has done in the past. This particular exercise primarily involves scaling back or phasing out some low margin OTC products, made at the Carmel site, and two very low margin prescription products
Overall, the current organizational workforce will be reduced by approximately 11%, and other existing and anticipated future vacancies will not be filled. Ultimately, the plan is expected to result in a leaner, more focused organization and generate cost savings of approximately $20 million, annually.
First Quarter Financial Results: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021
GAAP basis:
- Net sales were $101.5 million compared with $126.5 million
- Gross profit was $16.5 million, or 16% of net sales, compared with $25.7 million, or 20% of net sales
- Net loss was $22.3 million, or $0.56 per share, compared with $6.5 million, or $0.17 per share
Non-GAAP basis:
- Net sales were $101.5 million compared with $126.5 million
- Adjusted gross profit was $20.6 million, or 20% of net sales, compared with $34.4 million, or 27% of net sales
- Adjusted interest expense increased to $12.8 million from $11.2 million
- Adjusted net loss was $10.6 million, or $0.27 per share, versus adjusted net income of $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2022 first quarter was $10.0 million compared with $33.2 million for the prior-year first quarter
Guidance for Fiscal 2022
Based on its current outlook, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2022, as follows:
GAAP
Adjusted*
Net sales
$370 million to $400 million, down from $400 million to $440 million
$370 million to $400 million, down from $400 million to $440 million
Gross margin %
Approximately 15% to 17%, down from approximately 19% to 21%
Approximately 19% to 21%, down from approximately 23% to 25%
R&D expense
$25 million to $28 million, down from $26 million to $29 million
$25 million to $28 million, down from $26 million to $29 million
SG&A expense
$64 million to $67 million, down from $64 million to $68 million
$55 million to $58 million, down from $58 million to $61 million
Restructuring expense
$1.5 million to $2.5 million
$--
Interest and other
Approximately $58 million, unchanged
Approximately $52 million, unchanged
Effective tax rate
Approximately 0% to 5%, unchanged
Approximately 22% to 23%, up from 21% to 22%
Adjusted EBITDA
N/A
$22 million to $32 million, down from $40 million to $55 million
Capital expenditures
$10 million to $14 million, down from $12 million to $18 million
$10 million to $14 million, down from $12 million to $18 million
*A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.
Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements
Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.
About Lannett Company, Inc.:
Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 105,321
$ 93,286
Accounts receivable, net
94,309
98,834
Inventories
112,637
109,545
Income taxes receivable
34,452
35,050
Assets held for sale
2,678
2,678
Other current assets
15,496
14,170
Total current assets
364,893
353,563
Property, plant and equipment, net
164,154
166,674
Intangible assets, net
135,338
137,835
Operating lease right-of-use asset
10,444
10,559
Other assets
16,039
15,106
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 690,868
$ 683,737
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 36,990
$ 29,585
Accrued expenses
19,771
13,077
Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses
9,737
10,680
Rebates payable
25,825
19,025
Royalties payable
14,620
13,779
Current operating lease liabilities
2,049
2,045
Other current liabilities
3,285
2,278
Total current liabilities
112,277
90,469
Long-term debt, net
596,975
590,683
Long-term operating lease liabilities
10,800
11,047
Other liabilities
18,169
19,009
TOTAL LIABILITIES
738,221
711,208
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,786,848 and 40,913,148 shares issued;
40,302,111 and 39,576,606 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)
42
41
Additional paid-in capital
358,361
355,239
Accumulated deficit
(387,108)
(364,766)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(524)
(548)
Treasury stock(1,484,737 and 1,336,542 shares at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively)
(18,124)
(17,437)
Total stockholders' deficit
(47,353)
(27,471)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$ 690,868
$ 683,737
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
Net sales
$ 101,525
$ 126,479
Cost of sales
81,008
92,187
Amortization of intangibles
3,996
8,589
Gross profit
16,521
25,703
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
5,764
6,539
Selling, general and administrative expenses
18,905
15,136
Restructuring expenses
-
4,043
Total operating expenses
24,669
25,718
Operating loss
(8,148)
(15)
Other income (expense):
Investment income
34
45
Interest expense
(14,224)
(14,486)
Other
(62)
(23)
Total other expense
(14,252)
(14,464)
Loss before income tax
(22,400)
(14,479)
Income tax benefit
(58)
(7,980)
Net loss
$ (22,342)
$ (6,499)
Loss per common share (1):
Basic
$ (0.56)
$ (0.17)
Diluted
$ (0.56)
$ (0.17)
Weighted average common shares outstanding (1):
Basic
39,927,822
39,070,982
Diluted
39,927,822
39,070,982
(1) Effective with the Warrants issued on April 22, 2021, the basic and diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the two-class method.
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Net sales
Cost of sales
Amortization of
Gross Profit
Gross
R&D expenses
SG&A expenses
Operating
Other expense
Loss before
Income tax
Net loss
Diluted loss per
GAAP Reported
$ 101,525
$ 81,008
$ 3,996
$ 16,521
16%
$ 5,764
$ 18,905
$ (8,148)
$ (14,252)
$ (22,400)
$ (58)
$ (22,342)
$ (0.56)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (a)
-
-
(3,996)
3,996
-
-
3,996
-
3,996
-
3,996
Cody API business (b)
-
(33)
-
33
(6)
(13)
52
-
52
-
52
Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,051)
1,051
-
1,051
-
1,051
Distribution agreement renewal costs (d)
-
-
-
-
-
(219)
219
-
219
-
219
Non-cash interest (e)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,439
1,439
-
1,439
Other (f)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,419)
2,419
-
2,419
-
2,419
Tax adjustments (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,574)
2,574
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 101,525
$ 80,975
$ -
$ 20,550
20%
$ 5,758
$ 15,203
$ (411)
$ (12,813)
$ (13,224)
$ (2,632)
$ (10,592)
$ (0.27)
(a)
To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI
(b)
To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business
(c)
To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition
(d)
To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC
(e)
To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
(f)
To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
(g)
To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates
(h)
The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is 39,927,822 for GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share calculations.
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Net sales
Cost of sales
Amortization of
Gross Profit
Gross
R&D expenses
SG&A expenses
Restructuring
Operating
Other expense
Income (loss)
Income tax
Net income (loss)
Diluted earnings
GAAP Reported
$ 126,479
$ 92,187
$ 8,589
$ 25,703
20%
$ 6,539
$ 15,136
$ 4,043
$ (15)
$ (14,464)
$ (14,479)
$ (7,980)
$ (6,499)
$ (0.17)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (a)
-
-
(8,589)
8,589
-
-
-
8,589
-
8,589
-
8,589
Cody API business (b)
-
(74)
-
74
(2)
(427)
-
503
-
503
-
503
Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,051)
-
1,051
-
1,051
-
1,051
Restructuring expenses (d)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,043)
4,043
-
4,043
-
4,043
Non-cash interest (e)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,277
3,277
-
3,277
Other (f)
-
-
-
-
-
(951)
-
951
-
951
-
951
Tax adjustments (g)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,669
(9,669)
Non-GAAP Adjusted
$ 126,479
$ 92,113
$ -
$ 34,366
27%
$ 6,537
$ 12,707
$ -
$ 15,122
$ (11,187)
$ 3,935
$ 1,689
$ 2,246
$ 0.06
(a)
To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI
(b)
To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business
(c)
To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition
(d)
To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan
(e)
To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
(f)
To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
(g)
To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates
(h)
The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is 39,070,982 for GAAP and 40,717,506 for non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
($ in thousands)
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
Net loss
$ (22,342)
Interest expense
14,224
Depreciation and amortization
9,585
Income tax benefit
(58)
EBITDA
1,409
Share-based compensation
3,018
Inventory write-down
2,839
Investment income
(34)
Other non-operating expense
62
Other (a)
2,690
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 9,984
(a)
To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Net sales
$370 - $400
-
$370 - $400
Gross margin percentage
approx. 15% to 17%
4%
(a)
approx. 19% to 21%
R&D expense
$25 - $28
-
$25 - $28
SG&A expense
$64 - $67
($9)
(b)
$55 - $58
Restructuring expense
$1.5 - $2.5
($1.5 - $2.5)
(c)
-
Interest and other
approx. $58
($6)
(d)
approx. $52
Effective tax rate
approx. 0% to 5%
-
approx. 22% to 23%
Adjusted EBITDA
N/A
N/A
$22 - $32
Capital expenditures
$10 - $14
-
$10 - $14
(a)
The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI")
(b)
The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition and the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
(c)
To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan
(d)
The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance
Low
High
Net loss
$ (93.0)
$ (84.0)
Interest expense
58.0
58.0
Depreciation and amortization
36.5
39.5
Income taxes
-
(4.0)
EBITDA
1.5
9.5
Share-based compensation
9.0
9.0
Inventory write-down
7.0
8.0
Restructuring expenses (a)
1.5
2.5
Other (b)
3.0
3.0
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 22.0
$ 32.0
(a) To exclude expenses associated with the 2021 Restructuring Plan
(b) Primarily relates to the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement
LANNETT COMPANY, INC.
NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION
Three months ended
($ in thousands)
September 30,
Medical Indication
2021
2020
Analgesic
$ 5,314
$ 3,120
Anti-Psychosis
3,715
13,028
Cardiovascular
14,100
19,714
Central Nervous System
22,785
22,525
Endocrinology
7,845
3,233
Gastrointestinal
15,240
17,100
Infectious Disease
12,515
21,932
Migraine
4,685
9,690
Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold
3,114
1,426
Urinary
1,176
1,458
Other
9,176
7,634
Contract Manufacturing revenue
1,860
5,619
Net Sales
$ 101,525
$ 126,479
