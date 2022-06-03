"Next Storm Me Please" from Christian Faith Publishing author LaQuita Walker is a concise and empowering look into the triumphs and tragedies that shape a life of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Next Storm Me Please": a potent reminder of the comfort an active prayer life can bring. "Next Storm Me Please" is the creation of published author LaQuita Walker, a proud mother and outdoor enthusiast.
Walker shares, "Life is full of choices—whether it's your choice or someone made it for you. Knowing how to make the right decision at the right time can lead you to a land of peace. Next Storm, Me Please is a glimpse of life-altering experiences/storms that have allowed me to always walk in victory and welcome the storms that are destined to come."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaQuita Walker's new book will resonate with many as they consider the author's unique path through life and the lessons learned along the way.
Walker shares in hopes of nurturing and empowering others who find themselves faced with the storms of life to be able to weather the storm through God's grace.
Consumers can purchase "Next Storm Me Please" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Next Storm Me Please," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing