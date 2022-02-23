MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blue Blindfold": a gripping rescue mission of a loving brother desperate to save a beloved sister. "Blue Blindfold" is the creation of published author Larissa Self, a loving wife and mother who has lived in Tripoli, Libya, Lagos, Nigeria, and Aberdeen, Scotland, before returning home to the United States to pursue a degree in electronics.
Self shares, "Clay Warner, founder of Warner's Technologies, receives devastating news that his younger sister has gone missing while touring Ireland with her college roommates. Eager to experience Dublin's nightlife before returning to the United States, the graduates went to a popular pub near their hotel. There, Kayla met a local Dubliner who invited her to a party. Wanting to make the most of her last night there, she went with him without telling her friends. It was the last time she was seen.
"Desperate to locate his sister, Clay travels to Ireland only to discover that the police have put little effort into looking for her. Mistakenly thinking he had the expertise needed to find Kayla on his own, Clay stumbles into the dangerous world of human trafficking. Beaten and left for dead on the side of a country road, Clay is tossed a lifeline from a concerned bartender, who introduces him to a unique group of individuals who have made it their life's mission to fight human trafficking. The team, led by a former Marine, is unrelenting in their hunt for Clay's sister. While searching for her, they uncover the immensity of Ireland's darkest hidden secret—trafficking humans. And with it, the hope of ever finding Kayla."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larissa Self's new book is a fresh, first installment to the Open Your Eyes series.
Self's passion for creative writing is apparent within the pages of this breakneck fiction of courage, faith, and doing what's right.
