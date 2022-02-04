MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Staying Amazed with God": a potent collection of passionate celebrations of God's promise. "Staying Amazed with God" is the creation of published author Larry Cummins, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Cummins shares, "Teach me compassion, O God. Lend me your power to overcome the attacks of the enemy. Let me feel your right hand and lead me to conquer the mountains of discouragement. Quench my thirst with your pure water, and open your wisdom to pilot my life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Cummins's new book will inspire believers to celebrate their faith.
Cummins draws from a life of dedicated faith to present new and established believers with an engaging daily opportunity for worship.
Consumers can purchase "Staying Amazed with God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Staying Amazed with God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing