MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Modern Day Miracles: Larry and Mary": a thought-provoking collection of stories about inspiring miracles and chilling experiences with evil. "Modern Day Miracles: Larry and Mary" is the creation of published author Larry Downs, a published author and devoted Christian.
Downs shares, "Modern-Day Miracles are real miracles for today's youth to know that God is as real as this and so is that ugly devil is just as real."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Downs's new book is an eye-opening story that provides first-hand accounts of real-life miracles and encounters with evil.
The author testifies to the truth of every account, and he hopes to set people free by sharing these stories.
