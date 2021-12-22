MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Awareness: Awakening the Soul": a potent reminder of the importance of tending to one's spiritual well-being. "Spiritual Awareness: Awakening the Soul" is the creation of published author Larry E. Maugel, a loving husband who spent thirty-six years practicing family medicine after graduating from Bowling Green State University and the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.
Maugel shares, "'Excited about life? Or do the events of each day flow into an unending sea of gray? Are the sunny days too few and the cloudy days ever threatening? Is there a spring to your step and a twinkle of teasing in your eyes? Does a smile grace your lips and hope shape your vision? The search for a better life, an abundant life, seems to be humanity's ever constant quest…'
"Spiritual Awareness introduces one to the joy of discovery. It is a discovery of the spiritual currents that flow within the present moments of the here and now. Amidst life's ebb and flow, like the rising and falling tide, they are currents that form dynamic movements of spiritual realities.
"For the skeptic, it provides a vision of a reality that can be experienced beyond the crust of conventional culture.
"For the searcher, it reveals the mystery of beauty and wonder that lead to spiritual dimensions of worship.
"For those who suffer, it reveals the reality of a healing grace as spiritual insight reshapes the pain and suffering, consecrates it, and offers it as a humble sacrifice unto the Lord…in so doing, discovering God's great mercy and comfort for the soul.
"Spiritual Awareness is an effort to combat the dullness and superficiality of our age. It seeks to probe more deeply into the mysteries that lie within the events of the common place by becoming increasingly aware of the presence and availability of the spiritual life. This awareness leads to an authentic life worth living only because it is steeped deeply in the greatest of all realities. This is true awakening.
"'All profits are intended to be given to charitable causes.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry E. Maugel's new book will inspire and engage the spirit for new and established believers.
Maugel shares in hopes of helping others to develop and nurture a strong spiritual life.
Consumers can purchase "Spiritual Awareness: Awakening the Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spiritual Awareness: Awakening the Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing