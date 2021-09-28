MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspirational Poems": a charming anthology of faith-based poetry. "Inspirational Poems" is the creation of published author Larry Gale, a loving husband and grandfather who is a veteran and retired postal clerk living in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gale shares, "This book is a collection of poems loosely based on Bible stories I have heard since I was a child. I tried to keep the subject matter as close to the Bible stories as I could, with a little bit of creative leeway.
"The poems touch on a wide variety of biblical stories, including the Creation, Adam and Eve, Noah, Mary, Christ, the crucifixion of Jesus, and much more.
"Some poems touch on our relationship with Christ and his teachings and some anecdotal poems and poems about Satan, angels, hell, rapture, and some personal thoughts.
"I can only hope this collection of poems will inspire the reader to want to learn more about the stories and help develop their own relationship with Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Gale's new book will delight and entertain while readers explore God's creation.
Gale's expressive style and encouraging tone are certain to resonate with believers from any walk of life.
