MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mr. Cook's Spatula": an entertaining and lighthearted narrative for young readers. "Mr. Cook's Spatula" is the creation of published author Larry Green, a loving father and educator who served two years in the army as a combat engineer.

Green shares, "Mr. Cook loves cooking, but his favorite utensil has disappeared.

Read how Mr. Cook solves the mystery of his missing spatula."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Green's new book is an enjoyable tale that explores the importance of keeping one's things in order.

Green presents a fun and imaginative tale for the delight of young readers.

Consumers can purchase "Mr. Cook's Spatula" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

