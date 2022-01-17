MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Christianity and the Problem of Evil": a potent discussion that will leave readers with a considerable amount to consider. "Christianity and the Problem of Evil" is the creation of published author Larry Lacy, who graduated with a BA degree from Rhodes College in 1959. Lacy did graduate work in philosophy at the University of Virginia, receiving his PhD in philosophy in 1963. Lacy returned to Rhodes College in the fall of 1962 and taught philosophy until retiring in the spring of 2001.
Lacy shares, "This book deals with the problem of evil that the Christian faith faces. Is the Christian faith (which affirms that there exists a God who is omniscient, omnipotent, and perfectly good) improbable, given the horrendous evils encountered by some in this life; and is the Christian faith improbable, given the evils the Christian faith affirms for some in the age to come—eternal judgment and eternal punishment? Some reflective persons see the problem of these eschatological evils as the most serious challenge to the reasonableness of the Christian faith. I argue that once we become clear about what the New Testament teaches about each of these eschatological evils, a way is opened up to show that it is not improbable for us that each of these teachings of the New Testament is fully consistent with the perfect goodness of God. I then argue that the doctrines of eternal judgment and eternal punishment, properly understood, open up an important resource for dealing with the problem that the grave evils of this life create for the Christian doctrine of the omniscience, omnipotence, and perfect goodness of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Lacy's new book will challenge and encourage believers both old and new.
Lacy's considerable background in the field of philosophy is apparent within the pages of this thought-provoking work.
Consumers can purchase "Christianity and the Problem of Evil" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Christianity and the Problem of Evil," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing