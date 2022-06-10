"The Way To The Truth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Larry Langlois is an encouraging approach to structured study of the Bible through carefully developed outlines.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Way To The Truth": a helpful opportunity for discovering a deeper understanding of God's word. "The Way To The Truth" is the creation of published author Larry Langlois, a dedicated husband and father who accepted Jesus Christ as his Personal Lord and Savior September 1977 in Wildflecken, Germany, while on active duty. Langlois received a US Army Reserve Commission from Grambling State in 1982, a bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech University in 1984, and a master's degree in health care administration from the University of Phoenix in 2007.
Langlois shares, "Compiled for the common person for everyday use at all levels, The Way of the Truth is based on the idea that everyone can study and teach the Bible in an orderly fashion for growth and development. New and old Christians can be self-feeders (and Disciples of Christ) as they are being fed God's Word, God's Way, and God's Will for their personal life. Knowing how to 'Rightly Divide the Word' will enable one to grow and develop in 'Hope, Faith, and Love.' One can search for the context of the scripture, understand God's intention, and give proper biblical interpretation of the scriptures. Use these outlines to train the trainers, teach the teachers, and develop the developer using the Bible as the primary source. Teaching others to search and research the scriptures with a purpose and goal to fulfil the Great Commitment, the Great Commission, and the Great Commandment.
"When a recommendation for self-improvement, group instructions, and a biblical understanding is preferred, these outlines offer a spiritual, logical, progressive, and yet simple format for creating and presenting a scriptural method and manner for studying God's Word, both written and orally. Often, we may be relying too much on books and articles written by others. Now you can use these outlines and develop others as you read, study, and review the Bible prayerfully. Outlining chapters, books, and subject topics will give you a road map to follow and keep you on track.
"Larry is presently improving, updating, and developing this and other outlines to continue teaching himself and others to be self-feeders, teachers, and spiritual leaders. Larry thanks God for all those He has used to help, teach, train and develop me in all manner of life and living."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Langlois's new book is an engaging companion resource for independent or group Bible study.
