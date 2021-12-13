MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Upon the Throne: Chambers of His Imagery": a powerful reminder of the importance of obeying God's word. "Upon the Throne: Chambers of His Imagery" is the creation of published author Larry W. Walters Jr., a former certified minister with the Association of Jewish and Christian Believers and chaplain who taught prisoners and visiting prison ministers.
Walters Jr. shares, "Centuries have come and gone since the Genesis account, and as time has moved further from God, mankind has moved further away from the Creator. Humanism and traditions have replaced the precepts, laws, and statutes that were handed down so that we might meet the standard of holiness expected by this Creator. In the passage of time, the very nature of this Creator has been obscured and veiled to those who would seek this divine presence. This inability to know the One True God has led to perversions of scripture, exegesis, doctrinal contrivances, and biblical conundrums. Legalism resulted in disobedience rather than acceptance of divine law as a response to the grace of God. Finally, man is no longer held accountable for his actions; 'The devil made me do it!' is our defense.
"Upon the Throne: Chambers of his Imagery seeks to reconnect us back to the One True God, exposing the nature of God and Satan and uncovers the ancient path which leads to the One True God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry W. Walters Jr.'s new book is an engaging exploration of God's word and the dangers of turning from God's laws.
Walters Jr. shares a personal series of reflections and compelling discussion of scripture in hopes of empowering others to accept God back into their lives. The author challenges the reader to reexamine current perspectives regarding the doctrines of God, the Holy Spirit and Satan, so that understanding becomes aligned with Holy Writ.
Consumers can purchase "Upon the Throne: Chambers of His Imagery" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Upon the Throne: Chambers of His Imagery," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing