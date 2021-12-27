MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Faith Brought Me Through - Fortitude Taught Me": a potent reminder of the power one can discover within God's offered grace. "Faith Brought Me Through - Fortitude Taught Me" is the creation of published author LaShawn J. Tracy, a devoted mother of two who is working towards earning a doctorate in clinical psychology. Tracy is a survivor of APL, congestive heart failure, and divorce.
Tracy shares, "Faith Brought Me Through - Fortitude Taught Me is one of the few 2-in-1 books on the market today. This book is about the everyday struggles of life that many of us go through, from childhood to adulthood and everything in between. I bring you directly into my life and speak about my ups, downs, glaucoma, cancer, divorce, single motherhood, and how I conquered both through my faith and fortitude. This book will allow you to see life through my eyes and see how you too can conquer your challenges and have triumphs!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaShawn J. Tracy's new book will encourage and challenge readers in their faith.
Tracy shares in hopes of empowering others through honest discussion of the peaks and valleys of life.
Consumers can purchase "Faith Brought Me Through - Fortitude Taught Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Faith Brought Me Through - Fortitude Taught Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing