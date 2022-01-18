MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Loving Me 4 ME": a potent reminder to maintain one's spiritual wellbeing. "Loving Me 4 ME" is the creation of published author LaShonda LaShell.
LaShell shares, "I was broken. I was broken because I told God I wanted His heart if I was going to accept my call to preach. I did not want to mistreat or mishandle His people. I've known an awful lot of loss, needing and not having. I've known an enormous amount of pain and heartache and heartbreak, paralyzing pain.
"November 2016 was my time for healing––mind, body, and spirit. God forced me to concentrate on Me to heal so that I could be whole mind, body and spirit.
"During this time, God slowly reintroduced Me to ME. God introduced LaShonda LaShell to who God sees when He looks at Her. For the first time in my life, I no longer resent my heart AND spiritual calling. For the first time in my life, I AM NOT A BURDEN to ME. I learned how to love ALL of ME! I live in God's Shalom—peace. Shalom means NOTHING BROKEN, NOTHING MISSING, NOTHING LACKING—ALL IS WELL."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaShonda LaShell's new book will engage the spirit and challenge the mind as readers witness LaShell's spiritual rejuvenation.
LaShell shares in hopes of empowering others to reflect and evaluate their own personal and spiritual health and relationship with God.
