MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tía and Me": a sweet story of a fun-filled day. "Tía and Me" is the creation of published author Lashunnetta Hillman, a devoted aunt who was born in Heidelberg, Germany, and raised in Killeen, Texas, as part of a military family.
Hillman shares, "I love riding my bike, eating moon pies, and going on wild adventures with my tía. We're not afraid to let our imagination lead us. So put on your pirate's hat and superhero cape and join us on a special day with Tía and Me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lashunnetta Hillman's new book will delight and entertain young readers from any background.
Consumers can purchase "Tía and Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
