MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When God's Hand Is Upon Your Life!": a poignant examination of a life lived in faith. "When God's Hand Is Upon Your Life!" is the creation of published author LaTanya Renae, a loving mother and grandmother who is currently a student in the Master of Counseling Psychology program at California Baptist University. She is also a veteran of the United States Army and an ordained minister.
Renae shares, "When God's Hand Is Upon Your Life starts you out with LaTanya's birth and takes you right into her life as it is today. We have all been through something that we are concerned that if others knew about them, they would disconnect from us as friends and possibly family. Be prepared for this inspiring and captivating story that draws you up close to what LaTanya went through and came out of strong.
"This book takes you on the journey that most of us do not dare take for fear that we will not be accepted, and you will be confronted with your worst nightmares. It also shows you what God does with your traumas and how he uses them for his glory and for your development into who you were created to be by using my life experiences and traumas as your living example. You also get the opportunity to face your past head-on with confidence and with your own heavenly cheerleaders rooting you on to get it all out of your head and onto paper, and at your pace. You can do it! I am rooting for you all!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaTanya Renae's new book will challenge readers to take time for reflection.
With personal reflections and encouragement, Renae encourages readers to face their darkest parts and find a path forward in the light.
Consumers can purchase "When God's Hand Is Upon Your Life!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When God's Hand Is Upon Your Life!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
