MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Find Me": a faith-based narrative for juvenile readers that discusses important emotional responses. "Find Me" is the creation of published author Latasha E. Fuller, a dedicated employee with the department of education for nearly twenty-two years who resides in New York.
Fuller shares, "Hello to all my beautiful and wonderful children of the world. Have you ever felt like an outsider looking in? If you have, this book is for you. Welcome to Find Me. A story for all children who have ever felt lost, invisible, or forgotten. Find Me is a story of a young girl on a quest to be detected. A character named Little Libby faces a day of rejection and self-reflection while finding moments of strength, clarity and artistry. Realizing, though one may be out of sight or out of mind, one is never truly lost from His highest eyes. It is with great gratitude I present a creation of a lesson learned by Little Libby. Hopefully, a lesson no child will forget. I hope you enjoy."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latasha E. Fuller's new book will aid young readers in learning how to process emotions and learn to rely on God's love.
Fuller shares in hopes of empowering the youth of the world to lean into God's grace and find comfort in Him.
