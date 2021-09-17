MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Freddy the Lonely Dino": a delightful chance to discuss how one should accept other's differences. "Freddy the Lonely Dino" is the creation of published author Latasha M. Garrick, a loving mother who is excited to present an original work.
Garrick shares, "Freddy the Lonely Dino is about a kid who grows up without any siblings but comes across a friend. He later finds out they can't be friends due to the fact that they are a little different—similar to how the world is now—but all Freddy wants is peace and a friend."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latasha M. Garrick's new book is a charming tale of an unexpected friendship.
Garrick's sweet and simply tale is perfect for young readers who are beginning to learn about how one should treat those around them.
Consumers can purchase "Freddy the Lonely Dino" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Freddy the Lonely Dino," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing