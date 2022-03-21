MEADVILLE, Pa., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Children Touching Heaven: A Poetic Book of Prayers": a delightfully crafted spiritual resource for young readers. "Children Touching Heaven: A Poetic Book of Prayers" is the creation of published author Lataunya Smith, a devoted mother and self-proclaimed small-town lady who carries a bachelor's degree in a dual major of elementary and special education.
Smith shares, "Hey, kids,
Have you ever stopped and wondered what prayer was?
What about who should you pray to? Yes!
Well then, this book is just for you!
Calling all stages, shapes, and sizes!
Here's a cool book to read with a friend or a loved one that's full of heavenly surprises.
Everyone can read it, whether you're big or small in God's eyes.
Just ask Mom, Dad, or a guardian to help be your reading guide!
As you travel through this book, joyful things you will find.
Hope, happiness, and, yes, a peace of mind.
Once the reading begins, the prayers will end never
As children from everywhere will be touching heaven together."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lataunya Smith's new book will delight and entertain as readers consider God's promise expressed within.
Smith shares in hopes of empowering young readers in their pursuit of a life of faith.
