PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latest releases of W2C and W3C tax form software, ezW2Correction from Halfpricesoft.com supports multiple filing options for customer accommodation. The new edition of ezW2Correction can file unlimited corrections from year 2011 to current year. ezW2Correction is also approved by SSA to print substitute forms on plain white paper. This white paper printing feature saves customers time and money by eliminating the need for preprinted red forms.
"New 2020 version of ezW2Correction software gives business owners multiple options for filing W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C forms." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
Priced from just $49, the new version can now support multiple accounts at no additional charge, which makes a good choice for a tax professional with many clients.
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
The main features include:
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper. (This option is SSA-approved).
- ezW2Correction supports pre-printed forms if preferred.
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF files.
- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one cost.
-ezW2Correction includes the fast data import feature
ezW2Correction software can print Forms W2C and W3C for Year 2007 to current. The latest version also includes several enhancements to the graphic interface to eliminate an extended learning curve for the first time customers.
Eliminate extended learning curve when in filing W2 and W3 correction forms by utilizing ezW2Correction software
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
