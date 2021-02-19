MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rhapsodize: Inspirational Poetry": a compelling account that will help the readers develop a strong and long-lasting relationship with the Almighty Father. "Rhapsodize: Inspirational Poetry" is the creation of published author Latonya West Kimble, a writer who has worked as a sales associate for four years, a substitute teacher for Port Arthur Independent School District for eight years, and has been a caregiver and home health provider for over twenty-five years.

Kimble writes, "This poetry book was written to inspire and encourage people to live right before God with excitement and expectancy of the Lord Jesus Christ's soon return."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Latonya West Kimble's new book provides a gleaming light to the readers that beckons them toward the encompassing and never-ending grace and love of God.

Through this book, the author wants the readers to know the importance of having faith in God. With her poetry, she hopes to inspire everyone to develop their faith and build a strong connection and relationship with God through Jesus Christ.

View a synopsis of "Rhapsodize: Inspirational Poetry" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Rhapsodize: Inspirational Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Rhapsodize: Inspirational Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

