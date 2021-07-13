MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It Starts as a Child: A Personal Development Guidebook for Teens": an excellent tool for one to develop good character and walk along the positive side of life as challenges arise. "It Starts as a Child: A Personal Development Guidebook for Teens" is the creation of published author LaTressa Moses, a phenomenal young woman who is passionate about seeing the youth thrive in many aspects. She is the founder of STEM 101 Inc.
Moses shares, "It Starts as a Child is unlike many of the books created for young people. The contents offered in this guidebook aim to help young males and females become more self-aware of their feelings, thoughts, and behaviors and how it can affect the entirety of their lives.
Throughout eleven lessons, the reader explores different topics and analyzes the negative and positive impact of certain feelings, thoughts, and behaviors. They also are presented with an alternative outlook on the way they view or handle situations.
LaTressa encountered and experienced many difficult obstacles where learning personal lessons was a norm. In retrospect, through trials and errors as a youth herself, she learned lessons that many young people deal with on a daily basis. She understands how the younger generation feels at times and can relate to some of their stories. She's often helping young males and females work through personal struggles, and now she's striving to help you. Whether you're struggling with low self-esteem, hurt, making wise decisions, or anything else that young people face, she wants you to understand the importance of identifying feelings, thoughts, and behaviors that could potentially impact you negatively as you develop and grow."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaTressa Moses's new book is a brilliant read containing pages of lessons about a variety of essential topics that will train a young one's mind, heart, and spirit.
View a synopsis of "It Starts as a Child: A Personal Development Guidebook for Teens" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "It Starts as a Child: A Personal Development Guidebook for Teens" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "It Starts as a Child: A Personal Development Guidebook for Teens," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing