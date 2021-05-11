MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hazel the Goose: Are You Like Me?": a lighthearted fable that follows Hazel's search for her perfect fit in the world. Over the course of Hazel's journey, she encounters different animals whom she wants to be friends with that do not look like her. They don't like her, or so she thinks, and as she reaches the end of her journey, Hazel receives a valuable lesson that changes her view in life forever. "Hazel the Goose: Are You Like Me?" is the creation of published author Laura Hall, a compassionate woman who deeply cares for animals and children and their contribution to the world.
Hall shares, "It is so easy to get caught up in what we look like and to judge each other on our outward appearance. We don't really see what is in a person's heart. Hazel looks everywhere for someone to be just like her and in the end discovers what really matters. So come on a journey with Hazel to see what she finds out. It just might surprise you.
"Know that you are always loved by Jesus and that outward appearances are not what matters. It's about the heart.
"The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart. (1 Samuel 16:7)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Hall's new book is a great piece of literature that will open the minds of young readers and prevent them from discriminating against people's appearance.
This inspiring tale emphasizes the value of accepting a person wholeheartedly, despite the differences between one another.
