"What if Life's A Dance?": a potent example of the importance of faith and the power of God's grace. "What if Life's A Dance?" is the creation of published author Laura Hall.
Hall shares, "What if life is nothing more than a dance?
"What if hearing about another person's dance could change yours?
"What if the story in this book could change your dance for life?
"What if the dances that are shared in this book could change just one?
"What if that one is you?
"Laura invites you to take a peek inside as she compares two women's similar circumstances to life's dance. Laura can only imagine what changes could take place in your dance of life if you would only take a moment to join them on the dance floor. Remember, you don't have to stay in the dance you're in. You can always pick a new dance partner."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Hall's new book is a creative analogy that matches the peaks and valleys of life to a dance.
Through creative and inspiring reflection, Hall presents an encouraging and poignant discussion of life, faith, and the moments that truly define one's existence.
