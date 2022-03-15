MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lost": a powerful tale of faith and freedom. "Lost" is the creation of published author Laura Hendrix Smith, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in Alabama.
Smith shares, "Maycie Edmonds finds herself in the hands of human traffickers—lost to all who love her. Held captive in a world of darkness, Maycie clings to her faith. She finds that she has not been abandoned by the man who laid down His life for her. Maycie becomes a light herself.
"Lost is a story of faith, hope, and freedom. For when all hope seems lost, you find that your faith in God alone will bring you the ultimate freedom. Lost is a story of how a life in pieces can find crazy peace through complete surrender to the light of the world.
"My hope and my prayer is that the lost be found and the found to find freedom and forgiveness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Hendrix Smith's new book will draw readers in from the first page as they are introduced to a young and impressionable girl on a path no one could have anticipated.
Smith's flagship novel is based on a play written for a church revival several years ago. She shares in hopes of bringing awareness to the real dangers of trafficking.
Consumers can purchase "Lost" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Lost," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
