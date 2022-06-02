"The Bailey Family Goes to the Beach: Book 1" from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Martin is a delightful trip to the beach where a loving family works together to learn more about God's Word.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bailey Family Goes to the Beach: Book 1": an encouraging message of faith for young readers. "The Bailey Family Goes to the Beach: Book 1" is the creation of published author Laura Martin, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who formerly served as a kindergarten teacher and homeschool mom.
Martin shares, "Six-year-old Kanani needs to learn a Bible verse to earn a star for her Bible Club. Kanani's mom decides to help her spunky little girl and son, Chad, learn their verses by hiding sections of the verse around their hometown and on adventure trips. Through a series of hide-and-seek games, the children find the different parts of the verse and succeed in memorizing what they need for Kanani's award. This book series follows Kanani and Chad through their lives and around the world with their Navy father and clever mother as they seek to learn new Scriptures through their family adventures."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Martin's new book is the enjoyable first installment to the author's "Hide-and-Seek Scriptures" series.
Martin offers an uplifting message of faith and the value of family within the pages of this vibrant children's tale.
Consumers can purchase "The Bailey Family Goes to the Beach: Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Bailey Family Goes to the Beach: Book 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
