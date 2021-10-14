MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The New Cloud": a sweet story about the excited anticipation felt by families expecting a new bundle of joy. "The New Cloud" is the creation of published author Laura Moffitt.
Moffitt shares, "What's white, fluffy, and floats in the air? The Cloud family! Learn along with twins, Ray and Faye, about how their parents' love for them does not change upon the arrival of a new baby. Children can also learn to identify various types of clouds, such as cumulonimbus, stratus, and more!
"Parents: Following the story, you will discover how to ask questions for deeper conversations with your child!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Moffitt's new book is a lovely family story with interesting cloud facts for educational discussion.
Moffitt's story is one of family bonding and love that shows older children that a new baby doesn't mean they are any less important in the family dynamic.
Consumers can purchase "The New Cloud" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
