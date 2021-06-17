MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sammy's ABC's of the Bible": a charming ABC story for young readers. "Sammy's ABC's of the Bible" is the creation of published author Laura Shoff, a native of Pennsylvania who works in Pittsburgh as a physical therapist. She is married to a loving husband, and together they share two wonderful children.
Shoff shares, "Come away with Sammy the sheep and follow him as he leads you on an ABC tour of the Bible. As Jesus is our Good Shepherd, Sammy is one of His sheep. Sammy may be hard to find though, and you may have to search on each page to see where Sammy is hiding. That is part of the fun! See if you notice something different about Sammy in each picture. Let Sammy teach you the ABC's as well as the stories of the Bible and start a lifelong love of learning about God and Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Shoff's new book is a clever opportunity to start teaching young children basic information from the Bible.
With key characters, locations, and values used alongside the alphabet, young readers can learn both about the Bible and be encouraged in their early reading skills.
View a synopsis of "Sammy's ABC's of the Bible" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sammy's ABC's of the Bible" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sammy's ABC's of the Bible," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
