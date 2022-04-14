"Finally Freed and Joy-Filled: The Seven Foundational Footers You Need to Generate Emotional Wealth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Williams is a straightforward look at what one does to limit their joy and what needs to be done to live a life of abundance.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finally Freed and Joy-Filled: The Seven Foundational Footers You Need to Generate Emotional Wealth": a heartfelt message of the power one carries inside themself. "Finally Freed and Joy-Filled: The Seven Foundational Footers You Need to Generate Emotional Wealth" is the creation of published author Laura Williams.
Williams shares, "In 2015, my world came crashing down, yet again. I was desperate to know the joy and peace others had. I pondered, what if I could custom design my life to maximize joy and minimize regrets? How would I do that? This book is a response to those questions.
"'What if...' is a question that is both confronting and freeing. Lingering hurts, doubts, and fears often result in withholding your God-given strengths, talents, and gifts – they take your joy hostage. Emotional bankruptcy diminishes the hope that you can intentionally dream, design, build, and live a joy-filled legacy. Eventually, you discover you have settled for doing life with people, places, and things that steal more joy than they generate.
"What if you could dare to custom design the business of your life to manufacture and distribute a product of joy? What if you could DARE 2B MORE... JOY-FILLED?
"Imagine your pain, regrets, and anxiety being replaced by love, laughter, and joy! Imagine experiencing a joy-filled life, instead of moments of circumstantial and fleeting happiness? What if…there was a way? There is!
"Few consider that their life is the most important business they will ever own! You are created to be a chief operating officer in the business of your life, not an employee! If abandoned dreams, anxiety, and regrets define you, you have settled in the role of an employee. Fire yourself, right now; choose to custom-design the business of your life to maximize joy and minimize regrets. Open the cover to learn how! Living a joy-filled life should never be optional!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Williams's new book will encourage the spirit as readers share in her personal reflections and powerful message.
Williams wrote this book hoping to equip her readers with seven powerful tools that she refers to as "Foundational Footers." These footers empower and guide readers to stop settling for anything less than living a joy-filled life. Readers gain a renewed conviction that "living a joy-filled should never be optional for anyone, including themselves."
