MIAMI and WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 35 high school seniors in Florida have officially graduated this year from Laurel Springs School, a leading pioneer in online K-12 education, ending a universally unconventional school year on a high note.
While the fully online school's graduation ceremony has traditionally taken place in-person—originally slated this year for Anaheim, Calif.—the Laurel Springs Class of 2020 was instead honored with a virtual ceremony on Thursday, June 4.
"We are incredibly proud to see another amazing group of students begin their next chapter after graduating from Laurel Springs," said Megan O'Reilly Palevich, M.Ed., Head of School at Laurel Springs. "Our school aims to provide students not only a rigorous curriculum, but also the skills necessary to foster the independence, self-advocacy, and confidence they will need to succeed in college and beyond. The Class of 2020 serves as an exemplar of the core values of Laurel Springs, our staff, and our educators."
The Class of 2020 is the largest in the school's 29-year history with more than 500 full-time seniors earning a diploma and matriculating to top colleges and universities, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida State University, Harvard University, Princeton University, Stanford University, and the University of Miami.
Members of the school's graduating class from Florida include:
- Juliana Simone Carrasco, 17, of Miami, Fla., is an activist and performing artist who studied at Laurel Springs for two years and plans to attend the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), in Los Angeles, Calif. Carrasco will study theater with an emphasis in acting.
"I'm so thankful for Laurel Springs because the school has not only contributed to my growth as a student, but as a person," Carrasco said. "Due to the flexibility that Laurel Springs offers, I've been able to spend my time outside of the classroom focusing on my arts training and working as a student leader in the gun violence prevention movement."
- Tenzin Tognini, 18, of Wellington, Fla., attended Laurel Springs for three years and will matriculate to Nova Southeastern University in Broward County. Tognini will join the dual-enrollment medical program while minoring in Sports Medicine. A professional polo player and Jiu Jitsu athlete, he aspires to become a sports orthopedic surgeon.
"The convenience of the virtual learning platform allowed me to actively continue my professional sports training and competition while I was full-time in school," Tognini said. "The flexible format of the Laurel Springs programs requires independence, focus, and dedication that I think is an excellent preparation for college."
This year's graduating class is expected to surpass the scholarship earnings of the previous year. Laurel Springs' Class of 2019 earned $9.7 million in scholarships.
