WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School, a leading pioneer in online K-12 education, today announced that for the first time, it will be offering one of its Academy courses, Strategic Learning and Growth: Building a Foundation for College Success, this summer. The Academy program at Laurel Springs is a specialized program designed for high school students seeking advanced college prep instruction and learning at a deeper level. It is taught in partnership with the Minerva Project, leading innovator in education. Unlike Laurel Springs' more traditional courses that are fully flexible and focus on academic subjects, the Strategic Learning and Growth is a live, synchronous, online seminar course that teaches students how to adopt a growth mindset that builds strategic thinking and provides a foundation for college success.
The Strategic Learning and Growth class will expose advanced level high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to the science behind learning and the cognitive processes associated with executive functioning. Through a blend of theoretical and practical activities, students will develop tools to reflect, plan, and perform in ways that will allow them to master new skills and achieve goals more effectively.
"We are living in a world that by the time you master a technology, the next version or solution is already available," explained Megan O'Reilly Palevich, Head of School, Laurel Springs School. "This is why it is critical for students to focus on problem-solving and core skills, such as how to think strategically. We are proud to offer a unique program designed specifically to set students up for success in college and beyond."
Enrolled students are required to attend a live, synchronous class for 90 minutes, twice per week, over 10 weeks. Classes will run June 2nd through August 6th and June 30th through September 3rd. The Strategic Learning and Growth course is offered to students enrolled in grades 10-12, ages 15 years and older. For the detailed schedule and full eligibility requirements, visit: https://laurelsprings.com/summerofgrowth/
Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.
Minerva Project is a leading educational innovator, providing top-tier higher education offerings to its flagship Minerva Schools at KGI, as well as other educational and corporate partners. Founded by Ben Nelson in 2012, Minerva's mission is to nurture critical wisdom for the sake of the world. Building upon the best traditions of liberal arts and sciences education, Minerva is committed to preparing global leaders and innovators for the complexities of the twenty-first century. Its groundbreaking creation of a new university program is detailed in the book Building the Intentional University: Minerva and the Future of Higher Education (MIT Press).
