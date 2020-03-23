WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School, a leading pioneer in online K-12 education, today announced it has published a new resource for K-12 teachers: Best Practices for Teaching Online. The complimentary guide is sourced from more than 150 Laurel Springs School teachers with decades of distance learning experience, to support other teachers in their transition from the classroom to online teaching.
The guide features recommendations for working remotely and communicating with students and families, along with tips and resources for lower, middle, and upper schools, and school counseling. Examples of tips include:
- Create a Google site (or other free resource) for a weekly newsletter. It's simple to create and update. Then, you can send the same link every week, and families have access to it as you make updates.
- Set time aside for "Lunch with your teacher!" Younger kids love this, and it motivates them to connect with you and peers.
- Create a Google doc or spreadsheet with all your students' information. Make a column listing the last time you communicated with them to quickly see who needs a check-in.
In addition to tips for adapting to this new style of learning and communicating, the guide offers links to dozens of external resources to assist with teaching various subjects at different grade levels.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic closing schools globally, teachers have been required to transform their curriculums from those relevant to a classroom to virtual learning practically overnight – and they are very different," said Megan O'Reilly Palevich, Head of School, Laurel Springs School. "We have been perfecting online teaching practices for nearly 30 years, working with students in all 50 states and over 90 countries, and want to do what we can to support the heroes of education in their time of need, the teachers. We are all in this together and our hope is that by sharing our best practices, we can help teachers make the transition to teaching online as easy as possible."
Teachers are encouraged to share the guide with others, so that everyone can feel supported with the tools, tips and resources they need easily accessible.
About Laurel Springs School
Laurel Springs School is a fully accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 academic program that honors each student's individual learning style and educational needs. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.
To learn more about Laurel Springs School visit www.laurelsprings.com