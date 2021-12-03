MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Can Write a Step-by-Step House of Worship Emergency Safety and Security Plan": a useful tool for establishing a plan of action in the event of an emergency. "You Can Write a Step-by-Step House of Worship Emergency Safety and Security Plan" is the creation of published author Lauren Holley-Allen, MA, PSA, a retired psychiatrist assistant and trained administrator with the State of Maryland.
Holley-Allen shares, "Do you know what to do in case of an emergency? If a hate crime occurs in your house of worship, or a natural disaster hits it, or a deadly virus suddenly threatens your congregation, would you know what to do? This one-of-a-kind book gathers all the information you need to know to protect your congregation or business in one handy volume. Using easy-to-follow, non-technical language, it will prepare you to write, plan, and train colleagues within your congregation or organization to face whatever emergency presents itself with confidence.
"The information in this book applies to various faiths, houses of worship, and interfaith organizations, and its appeal extends beyond the walls of your house of worship by providing actionable guidance to:
- Anyone interested in the training, safety, and security fields
- First responders
- Government agencies
- Emergency management professionals
- Planning professionals
- Mental health professionals
- School administrators
"Our world is an unpredictable place, and you never know where the next threat might come from. But with the powerful information revealed in this book, you will be prepared for it when it does."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren Holley-Allen, MA, PSA's new book offers a detailed exploration of key aspects that should be considered in the event of an emergency.
With a step-by-step breakdown, readers will discover an articulate guide to emergency management planning.
Consumers can purchase "You Can Write a Step-by-Step House of Worship Emergency Safety and Security Plan" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You Can Write a Step-by-Step House of Worship Emergency Safety and Security Plan," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
