"Just like Jace": a powerfully moving tale of one woman's resilient heart. "Just like Jace" is the creation of published author Lauren Steinhaus, a loving mother of five who is passionate about health and fitness.
"Just Like Jace is an autobiographical memoir written by a young mom about her journey through the traumatic loss of a child as it takes her through anger and bitterness, grief and apathy, and ultimately, her encounter with God as she realizes the evidence of God's powerful and redemptive love in her life. This is a story of how God can work in powerful ways even through despair and brokenness.
"We follow the journey of a woman, broken and despairing, who comes to the realization, years later, that God had been carrying her all along, that despite her own imperfections and her own flaws, she was loved by her Savior in ways similar to the ways she loved her own children. This is truly a powerful story of how God can change hearts and lives even through pain and suffering."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren Steinhaus's new book is a moving and faith-filled journey through sorrow to God's undying grace.
Lauren Steinhaus presents a brave and unwavering look into the torment of a child's death in this moving story of love and faith.
