MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poetry of Faith, Justified by Grace": a potent reminder of God's promise and the joy one can find in faith. "Poetry of Faith, Justified by Grace" is the creation of published author Laveraya Baker, a native of Alabama who values family and friends.
Baker shares, "Are the pressures of life weighing you down? Were the decisions you made a result of those pressures and you're still disappointed? Have you considered your powerlessness is actually your powerfulness? Do you even know how wonderful you are? Guess what, you are an overcomer. Not because I say so, but because a greater one has declared it so…if only you believe. Poetry of Faith, Justified by Grace depicts some of life's challenges as God's kindness steps in and reveals the way to His peace and prosperity. Therefore, we should worship Him for His goodness and unconditional love. Life is a gift from God, and what other way is there but to show appreciation for it?
"Living authentically while adding on experiences to birth testimonies of victory is a sure way of gaining inner peace. Through these poems, it is shown how one can receive as well as maintain the serenity of hope. Within these pages, you'll discover the following:
"How to identify the importance of a relationship with Christ
How to speak life while experiencing challenges
How to free yourself from unsustainable situations that cause disappointment
A way to evaluate your actions and rectify any errors
How to give true worship to a deserving God
"If you are a person who has lost joy and is trying to regain it, or if you have joy and trying to retain it, or maybe if you're just simply a lover of Christ and want to draw even closer to Him, then this book is for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laveraya Baker's new book will encourage and empower as readers relish in the message of God's love.
Baker offers a heartfelt and hopeful arrangement of poetry within the pages of her flagship work.
Consumers can purchase "Poetry of Faith, Justified by Grace" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Poetry of Faith, Justified by Grace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing