MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Wondered, I Sought, I Waited, He Answered": a powerful resource for beginning religious education among young readers.. "I Wondered, I Sought, I Waited, He Answered" is the creation of published author Lawanda Triplett, a devoted mother of five.
Triplett shares, "This book was written with the mind of helping children understand the spiritual reality of what is going on in this world that we cannot see as we wonder and have questions. My hope is to encourage children and help give some understanding of some who, what, and why questions. I have dealt with many children and have seen great actions and reactions after they have heard this truth as long as they continued under righteous guidance. And because I know that there is nothing impossible with or for God, I believe that if children can get an understanding at an early age, along with constant righteous guidance, things can become better for us all because they are the future. This book can also be encouraging to adults. I bless the Lord as I also bless all of you, and please read the Scriptures given with your children to be certain of His Word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawanda Triplett's new book features illustrations created by Blueberry Illustrations.
Triplett hopes to help the youth of the world learn to love and appreciate all that God has to offer.
Consumers can purchase "I Wondered, I Sought, I Waited, He Answered" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Wondered, I Sought, I Waited, He Answered," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing