DOYLESTOWN, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., is proud to announce that its CEO Gina Rubel, and Jennifer Simpson Carr, director of business development, have been recognized by Lawdragon among the 2021 LAWDRAGON Global 100 Leaders in Legal Strategy and Consulting. Based in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Rubel and Carr work with a team of law firm marketing and public relations experts as well as clients in 23 states, Washington D.C., and several countries.
"It's incredible to be named as only one of three people from Pennsylvania listed in Lawdragon's Global 100 Leaders in the legal industry," said Rubel. "As we enter our 20th year in the business of counseling lawyers on innovation in strategic communications, public relations, crisis communication, and law firm marketing, I'm thrilled to be listed among our peers for the fourth year in a row."
Rubel is a lawyer, leader and entrepreneur who is called upon by law firms for high-stakes communications including high-profile litigation media relations. She is a Fellow in the College of Law Practice Management and with the American Bar Foundation. She has been named a Woman of Distinction by The Legal Intelligencer and Philadelphia Business Journal and included among Pennsylvania's Best 50 Women in Business and SmartCEO magazine's Brava Award winners. In 2019, Rubel published her third book, Everyday Public Relations for Lawyers, 2nd Edition. A graduate of Drexel University and Widener University School of Law, Rubel and her family live in Bucks County, Pa.
Carr is a business development and digital marketing expert. She leads relationship management and tracks market and emerging trends. She supports the agency's client value proposition and establishes a competitive advantage for the agency and its clients, winning new business, and implementing strategies that impact long-term business objectives. In addition, Carr serves as the producer for the firm's widely acclaimed podcast, On Record PR.
"I am thrilled to be named among Lawdragon's Global 100 Leaders list for the second year in a row," said Carr. "I learned a great deal through deploying successful business development and law firm marketing strategies during my time at AmLaw 200 and mid-market law firms in New York, New Jersey and the mid-west. I am thankful for the opportunity to work at Furia Rubel where I continue to grow in legal marketing."
Carr is a frequent speaker at national events and regularly contributes to legal publications. In 2019, she was named a top 50 Twitter account that attorneys should follow. As an active member of the Legal Marketing Association (LMA), Carr has served in several leadership positions. She received her bachelor's degree in communication studies from East Stroudsburg University, a Graduate Certificate of Marketing from The University of Texas at Dallas, earned a Mini-MBA in Digital Marketing from Rutgers Business School and, earlier this year, completed an Executive Education Program in Driving Strategic Impact at Columbia Business School. She and her family reside in New Jersey.
Lawdragon, a legal media company, showcases and recognizes the nation's leading lawyers and legal service providers. The 100 leaders recognized by LAWDRAGON are among the world's most valued management, marketing, communication, and recruiting professionals by law firm leaders.
About Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations: Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is an integrated and strategic marketing, public relations and crisis management agency based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and social media services to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities, and behavioral health and elder care organizations. For more information, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.
