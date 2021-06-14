MEADVILLE, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Made Them Strangers and Blessed Them!": a brilliant discourse that enlightens the minds of many as they face the challenges of feeling the world's divisions. This work stresses how the Lord broke down these barriers and invited His people to unite and live as one. "He Made Them Strangers and Blessed Them!" is the creation of Lawrence Chima, an excellent writer of well-penned and brilliant works.
Chima shares, "In a world that has drifted far away from the truth towards falsehood, this book has come to serve as compass to redirect humanity on the path of truth and a blessed future.
"In a world where hate, racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia have joined forces to contend with the spirit of love, integration and inclusion, this book has come to shine as a light in darkness to bring understanding to the simple-minded.
"In a world where divisiveness has become a norm, this book has come to remind us that the middle wall of partition had been broken down by Jesus Christ who had made all people one in him.
"This book is a compendium of the heartbeat of God on the subject of 'Stranger hood' that has been greatly undermined in the past and in the present but is key to human progress"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawrence Chima's new book helps share the profound understanding of God's reign over the world and humanity, and how His grace brings blessings over man—whatever race and identity.
