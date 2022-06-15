"Walking Through Troubled Waters: Finding Peace in the Midst of Chaos" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lawrence S. Perry is an engaging look at thriving in a chaotic world that explores the life of King David.
Perry shares, "This past year has been troubling for many of us who have had to deal with the ravages of the COVD-19 pandemic. We have had to deal with a loss of freedom, and some of us have lost jobs and income. And most tragically, there was the loss of family and friends who were fatal victims of this virus. The result of which is that we have been forced to make many difficult transitions in our lives. Life, as we have known it, has changed. But did you know that there is great power in transitions? These transitions are here to announce that we must set aside some old ways of thinking and doing and set our eyes on a new reality. So where do we capture this new vision? Where is life taking us? How do we read the road signs?
Perry shares, "This past year has been troubling for many of us who have had to deal with the ravages of the COVD-19 pandemic. We have had to deal with a loss of freedom, and some of us have lost jobs and income. And most tragically, there was the loss of family and friends who were fatal victims of this virus. The result of which is that we have been forced to make many difficult transitions in our lives. Life, as we have known it, has changed. But did you know that there is great power in transitions? These transitions are here to announce that we must set aside some old ways of thinking and doing and set our eyes on a new reality. So where do we capture this new vision? Where is life taking us? How do we read the road signs?
"In this book, Walking through Troubled Waters, we will explore the process of finding peace in the midst of our chaotic world. We will do so by probing the life of an ancient biblical character—King David. What does such an ancient figure have to teach us about living through troubled times? His story may well reflect our own experience. David's story is a drama of his life-changing transitions, which he had to overcome; and through these changes, he has much to teach us. Each time he found himself facing a new transition, this great king revealed a heart for God. And with this strong belief system, he was guided through some troubling times. Through faith, he transformed some simple words into a prayer to the Almighty. His faith in God was, therefore, the foundation to overcoming many of the challenges he had to face as a king and as a man. What can faith do? It can turn a boy into a warrior. And with a warrior's spirit, he had the strength to defeat those challenges before him. With faith, he learned to hear God's voice as he was guided through those troubled waters. Through faith, God taught him patience; and with patience, David learned that everything happened in God's perfect time. David had to face many of his enemies who tried to destroy him. He had to face his own sin and the rebellion in his family; and each time he triumphed. His final challenge was facing his own death. Did he find peace? I will let you be the judge. More importantly, can you, like King David, find peace in these troubling times?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lawrence S. Perry's new book draws upon the author's experiences from twenty-six years of parish ministry.
Perry presents readers with an articulate and reflective examination of King David's life and the challenges he faced in hopes of bringing encouragement to the modern world.
