MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why No Power?": an encouraging resource for independent or group Bible study. "Why No Power?" is the creation of published author LD.
LD shares, "Why No Power? is written to get you grounded in the Word of God in both the Old and New Testaments. To be led by the Holy Spirit to all the truth of the Word of God. To build up your relationship with the Lord Jesus, his Word, and the Father. We all need to be plugged into the Word of God, so that the world can see the power of God, flowing through his body to the world. As a body, we need to know how the Old and New Testaments come together to understand who we are as the body of Christ. The Holy Spirit teaches us though His Word; we must connect to it every day. All wisdom, all truth, can be found in the Word of God. Let Him write, His law in your heart. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LD's new book will encourage and empower believers to pursue a deeper faith.
LD shares in hopes of bringing the Word of God to a new level of awareness for believers both new and established.
