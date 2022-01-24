MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Salvatore D. Fazzolari draws from over four decades of leadership experience to answer the elusive question of "What makes a company elite, and importantly, how do you build and sustain such an exceptional organization?" In his book, "Ascend to Greatness: How to Build an Enduring Elite Company," he shares his inclusive and innovative enterprise model that provides aspiring leaders with a comprehensive framework for building and sustaining an elite company.
Fazzolari outlines three foundational pillars—leadership, strategy and execution—and 17 core principles that companies need to implement at an elite level to achieve greatness. The author's enterprise model is an essential product for executives, professional managers, business leaders, CEOs and even MBA students to get focused on climbing the ultimate summit, where only the elite can successfully climb.
"The idea for 'Ascend to Greatness' emanated from my lifelong quest to answer an elusive question that I believe does not get completely answered with total clarity in current business leadership books," said Fazzolari. "The holy grail question is, 'What specifically makes a company elite, and importantly, how do you build and sustain such an exceptional organization?' This has led me to write my book, which I believe specifically spells out, in the form of an elite enterprise model, exactly what is required to ascend the summit of greatness."
Fazzolari emphasizes that to climb the summit and become elite, leaders must first build an extraordinary team, develop a brilliant strategy and then superbly execute that strategy. Getting all three elements right is not always easy, but with the tools presented in "Ascend to Greatness," leaders have the potential to reach the summit. The journey begins with the leadership team making that critical choice that they want to become elite.
"Ascend to Greatness: How to Build an Enduring Elite Company"
By Salvatore D. Fazzolari
ISBN: 9781663219664 (softcover); 9781663230867 (hardcover); 9781663219657 (electronic)
Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse
About the author
Salvatore D. Fazzolari is the founder of Salvatore Fazzolari Advisors LLC. He was formerly the CEO, president and chairman of Harsco Corporation. He received his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University and is fluent in Italian. Fazzolari has extensive experience in both industrial and consumer markets. Currently, he provides advisory services to private companies, serves as a board member and partners with private equity firms. Fazzolari is a thought leader in building enduring elite companies. He currently resides in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Meghan Bowman
480-306-6597
SOURCE Salvatore D. Fazzolari