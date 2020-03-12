KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroChoice, a leading provider of lubrication solutions, is proud to announce the launch of our new PetroChoice Gold® program.
PetroChoice Gold® is a free, value added service for PetroChoice customers who order our proven, quality proprietary branded products. This new service aims to help our customers simplify their operations by providing delivery visibility, while offering a best-in-class experience.
PetroChoice Gold® includes delivery notifications, day-of delivery updates, email alerts and, coming soon, SMS text messages. PetroChoice Gold® customers will also receive immediate, paperless proof of delivery emails, estimated delivery time change notifications and dedicated customer support.
"I am proud to introduce PetroChoice Gold, where our benefit of scale is translated into better service for our customers," Celeste Mastin, CEO of PetroChoice, said. "As consumers, we have all come to expect services that are still new in B2B, especially in the lubricants space. PetroChoice Gold is bridging that gap. Many thanks to our talented employees who are bringing this convenience to the market."
PetroChoice will continue adding new PetroChoice Gold® locations and features. Those interested in learning more can visit petrochoice.com/about-petrochoice-gold.
About PetroChoice:
PetroChoice is one of the largest petroleum-based lubricant distributors in the United States, providing business solutions for industrial, commercial and passenger automobile customers. The company, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, operates locations across the U.S. and employs some of the nation's most knowledgeable technical experts in lubrication services and equipment. For more information please visit PetroChoice.com.
About Golden Gate Capital:
Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity investment firm with over $15 billion of capital under management. The principals of Golden Gate Capital have a long and successful history of investing across a wide range of industries and transaction types, including going-privates, corporate divestitures, and recapitalizations, as well as debt and public equity investments. Other notable mining and industrials investments sponsored by Golden Gate Capital include US Silica, EP Minerals, ArrMaz, Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Springs Window Fashions, Canada Fluorspar Inc. and Atrium Windows. For more information, visit www.goldengatecap.com.