PHILADELPHIA, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia IP law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Steven D. Lustig has joined the firm as Of Counsel.
With nearly 20 years of experience, Lustig has been named among the leading trademark attorneys in the 2021 edition of the World Trademark Review's WTR 1000. His practice focuses on United States and international trademark clearance and prosecution, trademark litigation, internet domain name registration and dispute resolution, e-business issues relating to intellectual property, customs enforcement, anti-counterfeiting measures, trade dress and unfair competition enforcement.
His practice also focuses on intellectual property transactions and related due diligence. In addition, he counsels clients on all aspects of copyright protection and unfair competition, as it relates to trademark law and brand protection.
"We look forward to Steven joining the team at Panitch Schwarze," said Martin Belisario, a partner at the firm. "His experience and skillset expand our trademark capabilities and will provide value to our clients."
Lustig graduated from Brandeis University with a bachelor's degree and then went on to obtain a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law as well as to receive a master's degree from Syracuse University Maxwell School.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
