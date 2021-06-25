MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trust: Words from His Heart": a potent assortment of lyrical writings. "Trust: Words from His Heart" is the creation of published author Leameal Davis, a loving husband and father who is passionate about helping those in need and preaching God's word.

Davis shares, "These inspirational writings came during times of worship of the Almighty God and often addressed a personal situation or conflict fellow worshipers were engaged in. Sometimes there was rhyme, and sometimes there was rhythm. The messages touched hearts and homes and made a positive difference in the lives of fellow believers. The subject was as varied as the spiritual fight fellow believers were engaging in."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leameal Davis's new book is an inspiring collection of poems written by the author in moments of faithful reflection.

Pairing the author's original writings with thought-provoking imagery, this title is certain to encourage readers to consider their faith and seek opportunities to strengthen their relationship with Jesus.

View a synopsis of "Trust: Words from His Heart" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Trust: Words from His Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Trust: Words from His Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

