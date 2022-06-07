Michael Lawrie and George Tsetsekos announce publication of 'Business Leadership in Turbulent Times'
DEVON, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Business Leadership in Turbulent Times: Decision-Making for Value Creation" (published by Archway Publishing) by Michael Lawrie and George Tsetsekos presents an integrative methodology for decision making that advances the notion that business success involves more than strategy.
In this book, the authors share an approach for businesses to thrive during good and bad times. Reflecting on their diverse experiences in business and academia, they answer questions such as:
- Why some executives become winners in strategy while others lose?
- How do successful firms create and sustain value?
- Why new trends in globalization and governance make some firms that were once great suddenly fail?
Lawrie and Tsetsekos provide a framework for senior executives to make decisions even during times of crisis. The book juxtaposes the practical experience work and the world of theory by reporting academic findings on strategy and leadership. Additionally, they include an appendix of insights and predictions about the impact of COVID-19 on business leadership.
"Decision making at the top of corporations/organizations require a well thought-out process that involves strategy formulation, asset deployment consistent with the strategy, a viable financial model supported by the culture of the organization and team leadership," the authors say. "Leadership is the discipline and the courage to follow your own values and beliefs."
About the Author
Michael Lawrie is a globally recognized business and technology leader, strategist, and change-agent with proven success in transforming enterprises to create growth and value for stakeholders. He is the chairman and CEO of TLG Acquisition OneCorp, which his listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He is the former chairman, president and CEO of DXC Technology, a leading IT services company. Prior to that he was the CEO of UK-based Misys, a leading global IT solutions provider. He spent 27 years at IBM, where he became a senior vice president and group executive.
George Tsetsekos is the Francis Professor of Finance at Drexel's LeBow College of Business, where he teaches courses in finance and strategy. For more than ten years, he served as dean of LeBow. He formerly served as vice president of academic administration at Drexel University. His scholarly research and publications cover the broad areas of investments, corporate finance, and international finance. He has served on several boards and has advised several companies on investment strategies, capital funding, and risk management.
