MOOSIC, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding the best way to lease a Kia? Performance Kia is currently offering a Lease Program in Moosic, PA. This is a great opportunity for performance-minded customers to lease the 2021 Kia Forte LXS for $99 per month. Well-qualified buyers may be eligible to take advantage of this lease offer*, with no hidden fees.
The new Kia Forte is a compact sedan with sporty performance and excellent fuel efficiency. Powered by a 2.0-liter, inline four-cylinder engine that generates 147-horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The LXS trim with Intelligent Continuously Variable Transmission (IVT) is a fuel-economy star, EPA estimated at 29 mpg city, 40 highway, 33 combined. Some of the interior features include an 8-inch touchscreen display, 16-inch machine finish alloy wheels, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ with navigation, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) with 4-wheel disc brakes, and rear camera display with dynamic parking guidance.
All interested customers are asked to visit the dealership website, http://www.performancekiapa.com, or call the dealership sales team at 570-291-5294 for more information regarding the lease offer. The sales department is available from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Those looking for help with specific inquiries can also directly visit the showroom located at 4225 Birney Ave., Moosic, Pennsylvania.
*Disclaimer: Closed-end lease based on the new Kia Forte LXS (Model #c3422/010) subject to credit approval through Kia Motors Financing, 10,000 miles per year, $5,546/or trade due at start, plus tax, zero security due at signing.
