An excerpt from the book shares, "The bullet whizzed by, the tall eerie figure slowly approached, and her head spun completely around. These things actually happened on the journey of a man who only wanted to find his way in life. If not for the guardian angels that God assigned all around him, Lee's story would never have been told. But in order to bring awareness of God's loving protection for us all, he tells it in detail from the moment of his spiritual awakening to the present.
"Lee's journey will both shock and amaze you. You will begin to realize that the time when that car almost hit you, when that broken window glass almost blinded you, and when you heard those strange noises in the house on that stormy night, you were not alone. This story is proof that God's angels protect all who believe in the love of the Savior Christ Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Banta's new book is an engaging and personal walk through the author's life with God.
Banta shares a private look at key moments that have shaped a life of devoted faith and thankfulness for God.
