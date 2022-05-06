"Biking to the Mountain" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lee Ellis is an inspiring message of faith, family, and unexpected life lessons for a group of young men.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Biking to the Mountain": a moving message of God's promise. "Biking to the Mountain" is the creation of published author Lee Ellis, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and great-grandmother who retired from nursing after twenty-nine years.
Ellis shares, "Five young boys were riding their bikes around the Orange Mound Community, they were so proud of those bikes. Michael and Marvin had new mountain bikes. The tires were quite large, and the handlebars were large enough to maintain a grip for safety measures. The bikes were a rainbow of colors. They had been told never to cross Park Avenue without adult supervision. Curiosity had gotten the best of them as they saw the large crowd composed of adults and children laughing and singing on the other side of Park Avenue."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lee Ellis's new book features enjoyable illustrations by Dyron Boyd.
Ellis offers readers a moving story of faith in hopes of encouraging reflection and consideration of the message found within.
